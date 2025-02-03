The "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2025: Innovation And Integration: Advancing Global Pharmacovigilance In The Digital Age" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress attracts senior level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies.

After witnessing outstanding success in the previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2025 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations from over 15 countries.

Why To Attend This Conference?

Listen to the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.

A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance Europe?

A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

100's Pharma/ Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

Drug Research Development Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research Safety

Data Analysis Information Technology

Medical Information Health Outcomes

Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials CRO's

Contract Manufacturing

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roj2od

