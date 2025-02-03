Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 13:06 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 31-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

444.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue

449.88p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 31-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

373.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue

379.57p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 31-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

350.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue

350.62p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


