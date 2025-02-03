The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 31 January 2025 99.82p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 98.05p per ordinary share

03 February 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45