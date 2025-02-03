Oslo, Norway--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Visit Norge Mineraler AS at Booth #2619 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Norge Mineraler AS

Norge Mining is an Anglo-Norwegian natural resources company focused on upstream mineral extraction in Norway through its 100% subsidiary Norge Mineraler AS, and developing downstream projects as part of integrated value chains for critical raw materials. The Company's JORC resource estimates from the Bjerkreim Exploration Project in southwest Norway have confirmed world-class deposits of the EU Critical Raw Materials phosphate, vanadium and titanium, materials with key roles in the clean energy transition, security of food supply and other areas. The provenance of these materials is also of significant strategic importance for net carbon zero and ESG commitments, a key requirement for which is supply chain transparency. Norge Mining has 32 extraction licences totalling 26.3 km2 in Norway, and recently completed a pre-feasibility study building on earlier studies by the Geological Survey of Norway (NGU).

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

