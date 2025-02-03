Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

03 February 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 January 2025, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 98,614,546 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 503,050,654.

The above figure (503,050,654) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


