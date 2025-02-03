STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing sector expanded for the sixth straight month in January, and the rate of growth improved slightly since December, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 52.9 in January from 52.4 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. However, the growth rate was below its historical average.Among components, new orders accounted for the largest positive contribution, followed by employment, while delivery times, production, and inventories made negative contributions to the PMI.On the price front, the index for suppliers' raw and input prices dropped to 54.3 in January from 55.7 in December.'Swedish industry continued to show higher activity than the industries in the euro countries at the same time as production plans increased,' Swedish bank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.'However, if the sluggish global economy persists and the threat of increased tariffs becomes a reality, it could be a challenge for Swedish industry.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX