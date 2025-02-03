Saia, Inc.: Saia Reports Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.84 compared to $3.33 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year diluted earnings per share were $13.51 in 2024 compared to $13.26 in 2023.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue was $789.0 million, a 5.0% increase

Operating income was $101.5 million, a 9.9% decrease

Operating ratio of 87.1% compared to 85.0%

LTL shipments per workday increased 4.5%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 8.3%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2.3%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1.3%



Full Year 2024 Compared to Full Year 2023 Results

Revenue was $3.2 billion, an 11.4% increase

Operating income was $482.2 million, a 4.7% increase

Operating ratio of 85.0% compared to 84.0%

LTL shipments per workday increased 11.5%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 8.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 4.3%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1.1%



Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the year stating, "I am pleased with the progress we made this year, as we opened 21 new terminals and relocated 9 others, further enhancing our service offerings in both new and existing markets. We are proud to bring our 100th year in operation to a close with 214 terminals and our ability to provide direct service to all 48 contiguous states, positioning us as a leading national carrier. We remain focused on operational excellence and are pleased with customer acceptance thus far. We onboarded approximately 1,300 new team members during the year and closed 2024 with over 15,000 employees company-wide."

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, "2024 represented a record level of investment in the business, with over $1 billion in capital expenditures. Investments in real estate, equipment, technology, and most importantly, our people, represent our continued commitment to our long-term growth strategy. With 214 facilities and a national footprint, our value proposition to our customers has never been stronger."

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended 2024 with $19.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $200.3 million, which compares to $296.2 million of cash on hand and total debt of $16.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Net capital expenditures were $1,040.9 million during 2024, compared to $437.2 million in net capital expenditures during 2023. 2024 capital expenditures include $235.7 million to secure properties as part of the Yellow Corporation auction process. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be over $700 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 214 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,473 $ 296,215 Accounts receivable, net 322,991 311,742 Prepaid expenses and other 93,305 40,737 Total current assets 435,769 648,694 Property and Equipment: Cost 3,790,069 2,881,800 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,233,134 1,118,492 Net property and equipment 2,556,935 1,763,308 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 126,828 118,734 Other Assets 47,325 52,829 Total assets $ 3,166,857 $ 2,583,565 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 114,560 $ 141,877 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 49,953 75,514 Other current liabilities 81,162 68,735 Current portion of long-term debt 5,313 10,173 Current portion of operating lease liability 27,372 25,757 Total current liabilities 278,360 322,056 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 194,981 6,315 Operating lease liability, less current portion 96,798 96,462 Deferred income taxes 219,062 155,841 Claims, insurance and other 66,385 61,397 Total other liabilities 577,226 320,015 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 295,106 285,092 Deferred compensation trust (7,981 ) (5,679 ) Retained earnings 2,024,119 1,662,054 Total stockholders' equity 2,311,271 1,941,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,166,857 $ 2,583,565

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $ 788,952 $ 751,132 $ 3,209,074 $ 2,881,433 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 375,760 345,831 1,487,847 1,301,280 Purchased transportation 58,168 65,444 237,306 238,688 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 153,467 144,291 629,402 563,688 Operating taxes and licenses 20,727 18,002 80,128 69,542 Claims and insurance 22,084 18,945 77,649 67,984 Depreciation and amortization 54,064 45,689 210,105 178,845 Other operating, net 3,198 267 4,477 910 Total operating expenses 687,468 638,469 2,726,914 2,420,937 Operating Income 101,484 112,663 482,160 460,496 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 2,979 935 8,930 2,535 Interest income (139 ) (3,158 ) (1,049 ) (6,208 ) Other, net (155 ) (722 ) (1,729 ) (2,058 ) Nonoperating (income) expenses, net 2,685 (2,945 ) 6,152 (5,731 ) Income Before Income Taxes 98,799 115,608 476,008 466,227 Income Tax Provision 22,696 26,380 113,943 111,370 Net Income $ 76,103 $ 89,228 $ 362,065 $ 354,857 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,699 26,648 26,689 26,632 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,811 26,785 26,802 26,763 Basic earnings per share $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 13.57 $ 13.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.84 $ 3.33 $ 13.51 $ 13.26

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 583,702 $ 577,945 Net cash provided by operating activities 583,702 577,945 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (1,043,557 ) (439,879 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,694 2,727 Other 4,999 (11,544 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,035,864 ) (448,696 ) Financing Activities: Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net 94,000 - Borrowing of private shelf agreement 100,000 - Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,574 4,875 Shares withheld for taxes (9,107 ) (9,216 ) Other financing activity (12,047 ) (16,083 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 175,420 (20,424 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (276,742 ) 108,825 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 296,215 187,390 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 19,473 $ 296,215

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Workdays 62 61 Operating ratio 87.1 % 85.0 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,481 1,345 10.1 23.89 22.05 8.3 LTL shipments (1) 2,174 2,047 6.2 35.06 33.56 4.5 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 25.73 $ 27.21 (5.4 ) LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge $ 21.96 $ 22.47 (2.3 ) LTL revenue/shipment $ 350.51 $ 357.50 (2.0 ) LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge $ 299.17 $ 295.22 1.3 LTL pounds/shipment 1,362 1,314 3.7 LTL length of haul (2) 898 895 0.3

(1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Year Over Year Year Over Year % Amount/Workday % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Workdays 254 252 Operating ratio 85.0 % 84.0 % LTL tonnage (1) 6,037 5,543 8.9 23.77 22.00 8.0 LTL shipments (1) 8,988 7,997 12.4 35.39 31.73 11.5 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 25.89 $ 25.38 2.0 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 21.90 $ 20.99 4.3 LTL revenue/shipment $ 347.81 $ 351.90 (1.2 ) LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 294.23 $ 291.00 1.1 LTL pounds/shipment 1,343 1,386 (3.1 ) LTL length of haul (2) 891 894 (0.3 )