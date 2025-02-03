WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $359 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $1.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $13.623 billion from $13.319 billion last year.Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $359 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $13.623 Bln vs. $13.319 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX