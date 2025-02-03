Georgia World Congress Center Authority: Atlanta's Ascent as a Premier Destination for Live Events

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority campus is ready for the world stage while preparing for the future.

Atlanta's reputation as a premier destination for live events continues to soar, fueled by its vibrant culture, diverse communities, and forward-looking approach to development. This growth is largely anchored by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) campus, a sprawling 220-acre complex that includes Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the iconic Centennial Olympic Park, and Signia by Hilton Atlanta. The unique, interconnected layout-with all major facilities within walking distance-has propelled Atlanta into the upper echelon of host cities for major sporting events, conventions, and entertainment gatherings.

Signia Hilton

Signia Hilton at night

One of the city's defining strengths is the GWCCA campus' seamless integration into Atlanta's broader infrastructure and hospitality district. With a MARTA station on-site, easy access to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport-offering 240 nonstop flights daily-and over 13,000 hotel rooms nearby, the city's accessibility for attendees from across the globe is unparalleled.

WORLD-CLASS EVENTS ON THE HORIZON

In the coming years, Atlanta will play host to a lineup of events that will further cement its status as a top-tier event destination. Mercedes- Benz Stadium will kick off 2025 with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-a College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal game-followed by the CFP National Championship shortly thereafter. The excitement continues into the summer, with the stadium serving as a venue for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup and hosting eight matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Looking ahead, the Stadium will welcome its second Super Bowl in 2028 and the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2031.

The compact, walkable layout of the campus will play a crucial role in accommodating these events, with the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park supporting various related activities, ensuring an immersive experience for attendees.

TRANSFORMING ATLANTA'S WESTSIDE

In a bid to further boost Atlanta's appeal, GWCCA recently unveiled an ambitious master plan aimed at transforming the downtown area into a premier hub for conventions, sports, and entertainment. This visionary plan, spanning the 220-acre campus, emphasizes accessibility, sustainability, and a renewed connection to Atlanta's cultural heritage. Key elements include improving connectivity, expanding green spaces, and integrating environmentally conscious building techniques.

The initiative promises not only to expand Atlanta's capacity for world-class events but also to create a more pedestrian-friendly, vibrant urban environment. By incorporating elements of the city's rich history while embracing the future, GWCCA's development plan aligns local needs with international standards, enhancing the city's profile on the world stage and contributing significantly to its economic growth.

"Atlanta's rise as a premier destination for live events is no accident," says Kevin Duvall, CEO of GWCCA. "At the heart of this success is our campus and unrivaled package of facilities, anchoring a thriving hospitality district and consistently drawing top-tier national events. With exciting developments on the horizon and Southern hospitality at every corner, the GWCCA campus showcases why Atlanta stands out as a world-class destination for live events."

Click here to view a calendar of upcoming events.

Contact Information

Holly Richmond

Director of Communications

hrichmond@gwcc.com

404-223-4207





SOURCE: Georgia World Congress Center Authority

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire