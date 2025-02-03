Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.: Celebrating 40 Years of Legal Excellence

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. is Maryland's leading law firm for medical malpractice, personal injury, and civil litigation.

The accolades awarded to the partners of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. over the past four decades are almost too many to count: The Best Lawyers in America, America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys, America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Class Action Litigation Lawyer of the Year, The Icon Award, Influential Marylanders Award, and, most recently, the Top 2024 Winner for Best Law Firm in Medical Malpractice, Civil Litigation, and Personal Injury by The Daily Record Reader Rankings for the sixth time. Plus many more.

Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner

Picture of Jonathan Schochor

More important than these prestigious awards, however, is the fact that behind every award-and every case victory-are real people whose lives were upended by tragedy. Whether sexual abuse, negligence, or malpractice, every client who comes to Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea is in desperate need of help.

"With our extraordinary success, we have helped thousands of people who have been injured at the hands of others," says Jonathan Schochor, founding partner and chairman, who was recently selected by The Daily Record as one of Maryland's power players for its inaugural Power 30 Law List. "It is an honor to pursue full, fair, and just compensation for our clients and help them gain access to the appropriate medical and psychological care needed to rebuild their lives."

Over the years, the firm has won over $1.6 billion for its clients. Its team of dedicated attorneys have led more medical negligence cases than any other firm in Maryland and led the largest class-action settlement in Maryland state history-a verdict of $190 million awarded to approximately 8,000 sexual abuse victims of a local hospital.

The firm's victories have changed not only its clients' lives but the course of the U.S. justice system.

CASES IN ACTION

Schochor was an early pioneer in HIV-related cases. At the beginning, when the disease was widespread and heavily misunderstood, Schochor led litigation against a surgeon who performed invasive procedures in the absence of standards that required him to disclose his positive HIV status. The case was won on appeal, creating a new standard of care in Maryland where surgeons are required to inform patients of their HIV status prior to an invasive procedure. It was a policy adapted widely across the country.

Presently, the firm is heavily involved in two cases for survivors of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. One case represents 945 survivors involved with the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and the second involves a putative class action against the Archdiocese of Washington (AOW). Five Maryland counties are included in the AOW; therefore, the firm sued the Archdiocese under a new Maryland law called the Child Victims Act. Under this law, the statute of limitations was lifted, permitting Maryland sexual abuse survivors who were children to come forward and pursue civil actions against the AOW. The Archdiocese challenged the law, arguing that it is unconstitutional. The case was argued in Maryland's highest Court in September of 2024, and the survivors are awaiting the Court's ruling.

The firm has also been significantly involved in opioid litigation, has advocated on behalf of first responders exposed to aqueous film-forming foam, and has successfully triumphed in water contamination cases.

"I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish, not just for our clients but for the future of the justice system," says Schochor.

WHERE LAW MEETS MEDICINE

"To excel in these areas of law, it is essential to have both passion and compassion, as well as a deep understanding of law and medicine. It is not just one thing that leads to success; it is a combination of factors," says Schochor. "Grounding it all is the simple yet profound sentiment of caring deeply about our clients and their lives.

"We spare no expense to provide clients the highest level of representation possible. We have to level the playing field against giant corporations and billion-dollar insurance companies to provide our clients with the highest probability of success," he says. Every case is accepted on a contingency basis, meaning that clients do not pay a cent if the firm does not win. The firm's battle-ready arsenal includes full-time medical investigators, not to mention attorneys with decades upon decades of experience and a track record of irrefutable success.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

A first-generation American, Schochor was instilled with a strong work ethic and a straight moral compass from an early age. His father, an immigrant who fled Ukraine at 14 during a brutal invasion, worked long hours to build a stable life for his family. Schochor began accompanying his father on construction job sites at just 8 years old, learning trade skills such as roofing, carpentry, road cutting, and the operation of heavy machinery. "My parents taught me that no amount of work is too hard," Schochor says.

Schochor went on to work busboy and waiter jobs during high school and college. It was at the Pennsylvania State University where he met his wife, Joan. The couple now funds scholarships and has volunteered on an advisory board for the university. "I grew up at Penn State," he says. "I will do anything I can for them."

However, it was his father-in-law-a pioneering physician who helped "break the blue wall of silence" for doctors to testify about medical malpractice on behalf of plaintiffs-who first exposed Schochor to the field of medicine. He invited his son-in-law to observe operations; Schochor quickly realized he had a knack for it. "I understood it, and I loved it," he recalls. "My father-in-law was the one who suggested I get into medical negligence plaintiff work."

That was in 1974. Schochor worked under an elder lawyer for a decade before launching his own firm with co-founder Kerry D. Staton in 1984. The rest, as they say, is history.

A PROUD LEGACY

At 78 years young, Schochor has no plan to slow down. He continues to build legacies both personal and professional. His two adult children are "incredible people," he beams, and his firm is one he believes "will be here into perpetuity."

He continues to mentor younger lawyers on "how to do it right"-an amalgam he describes as taking care of each client as an individual, protecting them, communicating effectively to teach clients patience within the legal process, and navigating the challenges that inevitably come with a high-stakes, high-reward legal profession.

"Taking on cases is an enormous responsibility to not just clients but also their families. We hear a lot of tragedies, but we must do everything in our power to remain objective so we can effectively help. If you fall too deeply into these tragedies, you are unable to help," Schochor says.

For Schochor, it is the thousands of rebuilt lives and the triumphs of justice that make it all worth it. "We've established a law firm that has and will stand the test of time," he concludes. "I'm proud to be known as a highly successful practitioner who consistently practices at the highest level and has never compromised integrity."

Follow the blog here.

Contact Information

Valerie Lohr, CLM

Firm Administrator

vlohr@sfspa.com

410-234-1000





SOURCE: Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire