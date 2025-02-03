GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Unveils its Annual Live Streaming Trends Report for 2024

Stream Hatchet's Yearly Report for 2024 shows that live streaming is back with a 12% year-over-year increase in hours watched

New Stats Show Signs of Market Shifts for a Diversified Streaming Platform Economy in 2025

Major Subscriber Growth for Creator Economy (16M Purchased on Twitch) Indicates Spike in Loyalty-Based Monetization Models

View the report: here

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its 2024 live streaming trends report, which offers a detailed analysis of the recent state of the live-streaming market, including the popularity of streaming platforms, game publisher IP, popular media, and creators.

Access to the report is available at http://streamhatchet.com/reports/2024-yearly-report-in-live-streaming-trends

"Stream Hatchet's 2024 report shows the resurgence of the live streaming industry, which is approaching peak levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Live streaming trends and audience engagement demonstrate the growth of the creator economy and its power connecting with new audiences across emerging platforms. The report shows that trends gained momentum in 2024, which should position 2025 to be an epic year for the industry."

Key Insights from Stream Hatchet's Yearly Report For 2024:

1. Live Streaming's Resurgence & Future Growth

EOY Data: Live streaming continues to increase with a 12% growth in 2024 and 32.5B hours watched.

Predictions: Major audience for creator economy to continue expanding which will in turn cause the platform marketplace to diversify and cause advertising & monetization strategies to shift to subscription-based models.

It will also continue to shift where consumers get their news - as more people watch individual streamers & creators to get their updates rather than the outlet or brand broadcasting the original content.

2. The Rise of New Streaming Platforms & Market Shifts

DATA: Twitch remains dominant (61% market share), but YouTube Gaming (22.9%) and Kick (5.7%) are growing as strong alternatives - showing a diversified marketplace.

South Korea's Twitch shutdown led to new local platforms (SOOP Korea & Chzzk) emerging, showing regional markets are willing to adapt. Similarly, in the US, even though the TikTok shutdown was brief, it opened a dialogue about data & ownership that will likely evolve the platform market in 2025.

Prediction: More regional streaming platforms will likely launch in response to geopolitical and regulatory changes, diversifying the global landscape.

3. Creator Economy & Loyalty-based Subscriptions

DATA: Viewers spent heavily on subscriptions in 2024, with 16M subs purchased monthly on Twitch.

The success of subathons shows that fans are more loyal than ever-offering creators new monetization opportunities beyond traditional sponsorships.

Prediction: Loyalty-based monetization models (e.g., exclusive content, tiered perks) will be key for creators in 2025, and traditional media should pay attention!

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.

