WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) now expects sales for the full-year 2025 to be flat to up 1 percent from fiscal 2024 sales of $53.31 billion, implying sales between $53.31 billion and $53.84 billion. Previously, the company expected sales to be between down 1 percent and flat from fiscal 2024.On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $53.62 billion for the year.The company also continues to expect capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025.