Transpacific Resources Inc: Transpacific Announces Acquisition of Additional Contiguous Claims Joining the Field of Dreams Property in Ontario-Quebec; Addition of the Ferris Lake Property, SW Matachewan; and Announces Addition to Management

Transpacific Resources Inc. ("Transpacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of a series of new claims increasing the Company's two property portfolios. On January 4 and 15, 2025, the new Ferris Lake claim block was staked and is comprised of 36 contiguous claims in Raymond Township (Figure 1), south of the Midlothian South Property.

An additional 7 claims have been staked in Marriott Township (January 15, 2025) and added to the Company's Field of Dreams Property extending the property eastward to the Ontario-Quebec border. The Company has staked 14 additional claims in Quebec in the Lac-Duparquet and Rapide-Danseur Municipalities (December 30, 2024), and an additional 34 claims staked in Lac-Duparquet Municipality (January 28, 2025) further extending the Field of Dreams Property and following related geological structures into the province of Quebec. The Field of Dreams Property position is illustrated in Figure 2.

Transpacific's CEO, Jim Renaud, has stated: "Our Midlothian South and Ferris Lake properties are targeting fault splays and associated intrusive units off the western extension of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault Zone (CLFZ). This area appears to represent an extension of the main regional scale CLFZ fault extending from Val D'Or, Kirkland Lake, and Matachewan areas hosting prolific quantities of critical minerals and precious metals. The claims added in eastern Ontario and into Quebec expands our Field of Dreams Property along splay structures branching off the Destor-Porcupine Fault, another crust-mantle scale feature associated with numerous base and precious metal discoveries from Timmins, Ontario into Quebec. This property portfolio hosts interesting geological structures and drillable targets that we look forward to exploring."

Figure 1 Property map illustrating Transpacific's property position (Midlothian South-Ferris Lake Properties) along the western extension of the CLFZ. The Midlothian South Property is approximately 2770 hectares and the Ferris Lake Property is approximately 542 hectares in size.

Figure 2 Property map illustrating Transpacific's property position (Field of Dreams Property) along a SW-trending splay off the DPFZ. The Field of Dreams Property is approximately 5633 hectares in size.

Changes in Management

The Company is also pleased to announce a change in management. The Company has retained Mr. Erik H Martin as Chief Financial Officer on a consulting basis as the Company moves towards re-listing on a Canadian exchange. Transpacific's CEO, Jim Renaud, has stated, "Erik has a lot of experience as CFO with various mining companies. Erik's guidance and expertise will be an asset to Transpacific as the Company moves forward".

About Transpacific Resources Inc.

Transpacific is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of critical mineral and precious metal properties in Northern Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Their flagship properties included the Midlothian South-Ferris Lake Properties (SW of Matachewan) and their Field of Dreams Property (Ontario-Quebec).

Cautionary Statement on Adjacent Properties - This news release contains information on maps about adjacent properties upon which Transpacific does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Jim Renaud, CEO and Director

Jim Renaud, PhD, P.Geo

21272 Denfield Rd, London, ON, N6H 5L2

transpacificresourcesinc@gmail.com

519-520-0535

Website: www.transpacificresourcesinc.com

