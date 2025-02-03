Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

MANCHESTER ANDLONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 January 2025, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 40,528,238 Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury 752,593 Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation 39,775,645

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

3 February 2025

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10