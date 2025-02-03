Regulatory News:

*This replaces the announcement made at 10:24 AM CET on January 9th due to the following corrections: The total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date Total number of shares Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company) Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company) December 31, 2024 76,060,831 95,137,271 94,880,111*

