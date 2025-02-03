Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Visit Alfred H Knight at Booth #6334N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Alfred H Knight

For over 140 years, Alfred H Knight has provided trust and certainty to global value chains. We enable international trade through the provision of independent inspection, analytical and technical consultancy services.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)