LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the AI Action Summit hosted by France next month, the first Independent International Report on Artificail Intelligence Safety has been published.The 'Independent International AI Safety Report,' published Wednesday, sets out the first comprehensive, shared scientific understanding of advanced AI systems and their risks.Spearheaded by Yoshua Bengio, a Turing Award-winning AI academic and the most cited computer scientist in the world, the report brings together insights from 100 independent international experts. The report is mandated by more than 30 countries including France, China and the United States, with operational support provided by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology.As policymakers worldwide grapple with rapid and unpredictable advancements in AI, today's report contributes to bridging the gap by offering a scientific understanding of emerging risks to guide decision making.The report also highlights how quickly the technology has evolved in recent years and months, including how AI systems are increasingly capable of acting as AI agents - autonomously planning and carrying out complex tasks.Its publication looks to plug the gaps by building up a scientific basis of evidence to support policymakers in advancing AI safety, while the full implications of advanced AI systems are still being discovered.Key areas identified for further research include how rapidly capabilities will advance, how general-purpose AI models work internally, and how they can be designed to behave reliably.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX