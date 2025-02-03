New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Today, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, is proud to announce the JUST 100 list as part of the 2025 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. Each year, JUST Capital begins by polling the American public on a fully representative basis on their priorities for business behavior. It then evaluates how the largest corporations in the country perform against those criteria. Leading companies are recognized for their performance on top priority issues such as: paying fair, living wages; supporting worker well-being; career advancement, training, and work-life balance; treating customers fairly; creating value for shareholders; communicating transparently; strengthening communities; and ethical leadership.

The Top 10 Most JUST Companies of 2025 are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (second year at #1) HP Inc. Bank of America Corporation Union Pacific Corp Accenture plc Trane Technologies Eversource Energy The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Citigroup Inc. The Cigna Group

"It is an honor for HPE to be recognized by JUST Capital as #1 on the JUST 100 for the second consecutive year," says HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri. "The recognition is a testament to HPE's commitment to responsible business, including prioritizing the long-term development and well-being of our team members, delivering ethical and sustainable innovation, and applying our technology to solve societal problems at a global and local level."

The Public's Priorities Power The Rankings

In a year marked by significant geopolitical, cultural, and economic change, business leaders are under pressure with high performance expectations and intense scrutiny. The central message from the public, as detailed in JUST Capital's Americans Views on Business Report and Polling released in 2024, is clear: focus on the basics, do right by your customers, look after your workers, create value for your shareholders, and lead with integrity.

Despite being highly polarized on political issues, Americans are generally united in their expectations for corporations - particularly in areas where positive corporate conduct dovetails with positive business performance - and concerned about kitchen table issues like their economic well-being, how they are treated as consumers, and being able to support their families. Many appear to be distrustful of institutions as they call for increased transparency, corporate accountability, and ethical leadership.

The JUST Capital 2025 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies and JUST 100 list celebrate top-performing Russell 1000 companies that are demonstrating leadership in meeting these concerns and responding to the needs of the American people. By tapping into public sentiment, these Rankings offer corporate leaders an objective, empirical roadmap across stakeholder issues that helps businesses navigate a changing socio-political and economic landscape in order to unlock enduring business value.

JUST Business Is Better Business

This promise of value creation is not mere conjecture. As of December 31, 2024 the JULCD (212.2%) - which tracks the top 50% of Russell 1000 companies ranked by JUST Capital by industry, and is constructed to match its industry weights - has out-performed Russell 1000 Cap-Weighted Benchmark (202.04%) by 10.11% since inception. The JUST 100 (116.7%) - which includes the top 100 Russell 1000 companies ranked by JUST Capital - has out-performed Russell 1000 Equally Weighted Benchmark (70.8%) by 45.8% since inception.

"JUST Capital Rankings stand apart because they measure companies against what matters most: the priorities set by the American public," says JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. "When companies - like those featured in this year's Rankings - actively deliver on stakeholder expectations, namely those of American workers, consumers, and shareholders, they create enduring business value while advancing solutions to our nation's most pressing economic challenges. It's a powerful win-win."

Introducing: JUST Intelligence

Today's corporate leadership demands data-driven insights that align with stakeholder interests and drive lasting value. JUST Capital is excited to introduce JUST Intelligence - a cutting-edge analytics tool that empowers companies to navigate complex stakeholder issues and fuels their competitive advantage.

This year, all ranked companies will have access to standard JUST Intelligence features including an interactive explorer of their performance in the 2025 Rankings and highlights of their highest and lowest performing data points. JUST Intelligence subscribers can dive deeper on critical data points, benchmark against peers, and identify best practices of top-performing companies.

"In a rapidly evolving and high-pressure landscape, today's corporate leaders need a strategic insider to support their competitive edge. JUST Intelligence is that strategic insider," says Whittaker. "We are extremely proud to bring empirical evidence to corporate leaders that allows them to cut through the noise, benchmark their performance, make smarter decisions, and ultimately be more successful in the marketplace."

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business - defined by the priorities of the public - is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders - their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders - by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we've polled more than 182,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business content consumed by nearly half a billion people per month across all platforms. The network's 14 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

