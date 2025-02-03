Barrow Brown Carrington, PLLC: Prioritizing the Client Experience

Barrow Brown Carrington, PLLC brings client-focused family law services to the Mile High City.

"To be a successful family law attorney, you have to be a passionate advocate for your clients," says Dorothy Walsh Ripka, head of the Denver office and partner at Barrow Brown Carrington, PLLC. "No two cases are exactly the same, and no two clients have the same needs, goals, or expectations. That's why we start every representation by talking about the outcomes that matter most to clients."

As a seasoned litigator with more than two decades of experience in family law, Ripka is a relatively recent addition to Barrow Brown Carrington's talented roster. She spent most of her career as a partner at a national family law firm, where she launched multiple new regional markets and offices. When she struck up a professional relationship with the founding partners of Barrow Brown Carrington-an emerging firm that had quickly earned a reputation for its modern, client-focused approach-it was clear they all had a shared vision on how a law firm should serve its clients.

"When the team reached out to me about launching a new market and office in Denver, it was more than a job offer," Ripka says. "It was an opportunity to work with a group of attorneys that I deeply respect and to build a new and innovative type of law practice in a city that I love. Denver is a perfect place for this firm because it's filled with people who want to make a real difference."

As the leader of Barrow Brown Carrington's Denver office, Ripka is a committed and relentless advocate for her clients. The firm represents clients in a variety of family law matters, with a special emphasis on complex cases, such as high net worth divorces and high-conflict child custody matters.

"Our clients often have very complex financial lives," Ripka says. "These are people who own businesses and who have multiple assets that need to be accurately valued and divided. We're known for our knowledge in these cases."

EXCELLENCE IN EMPATHY

From Ripka's perspective, one of Barrow Brown Carrington's biggest innovations is ensuring that every client receives truly personal attention and individually tailored strategic counsel. This holistic approach allows clients to feel a sense of partnership in their case, helping to steer the process toward their desired end goals.

"We treat each client like their case is the most important thing we are working on," Ripka says. "We have a strong hospitality component to our practice, balancing the client's legal success with their individual sense of personal well-being. We want them to understand how valuable they are to us as people and to be their trusted partners."

This level of trust is essential, because the decisions made during these cases will have serious long-term consequences for everyone involved. Her clients are facing serious disruptions to their lives, their finances, and their relationships with their children.

"Trust and communication are the most important aspects in our work," Ripka says. "My first job is to listen. Once I understand the client's goals, I'm able to move forward with an individualized strategy that integrates their needs and brings them closer to their desired outcomes."

