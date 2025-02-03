Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma's Innovative Small Molecule, EX937, Rapidly Advancing Toward First-In-Human Study for the Treatment of Refractory Chronic Cough

Refractory chronic cough represents a significant unmet need with no FDA-approved treatment options and $11B total addressable global market

First-in-human Phase 1/1b single/multiple dose study in normal volunteers expected to commence enrollment in Q3/4 2025 with additional value-driving milestones including expedited "topline" data assessments expected over the course of the next 18 months

Differentiated approach with demonstrated preclinical efficacy and safety data and the potential to rapidly expand into multiple indications, including neuropathic pain, migraine, and hyperactive bladder

Company to participate in live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, February 5th at 4:00 PM ET - Register here

Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders, today provided an overview of its EX937 development program and outlined its expected upcoming milestones.

As previously announced the Company will participate in a "New to Virtual Investor" segment on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET. A live video webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com). Viewers can also access the event on the Virtual Investor website at virtualinvestorco.com.

Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exxel commented, "There remains a growing unmet need for the treatment of chronic cough which has a significant negative impact on overall quality of life for adults. With the data demonstrated to date, we believe EX937 has the potential to address this unmet need and provide a safe and effective treatment option. Our experienced team remains focused on executing on our early clinical development pathway and we are well positioned to achieve a number of value-driving milestones this year including the launch of our Phase 1/1b study. We believe the data gathered from this study will provide valuable insight as we continue our mission to address this persistent condition and further unlock the potential for broad clinical application and commercial opportunities."

EX937: First-in-class, patented small molecule that specifically and peripherally inhibits the fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) enzyme

EX937 utilizes a differentiated approach by inhibiting the FAAH enzyme, which increases the levels of Anandamide, an endogenous signaling molecule, desensitizing overactive sensory neurons, limiting the urge to cough.

Key Program Highlights

IND-enabling studies and pre-IND meeting completed

Once-a-day oral dosing

Potential for Fast Track Designation

A robust preclinical program demonstrated efficacy and favorable safety profile by being entirely excluded from the central nervous system and brain

The Company is working towards the launch of its planned first-in-human, two-part Phase 1/1b single ascending dose study (Part A - SAD) sequentially followed by a multiple ascending dose (Part B - MAD) design. Both parts of the Phase 1/1b will utilize a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with the primary objective of evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administered EX937 in healthy normal male and female subjects. The two-part Phase 1/1b study is expected to enroll up to 98 subjects.

"We look forward to initiating our proof-of-concept study with EX937 in the fourth quarter of this year. EX937 has the potential to be a significant advancement in care for patients suffering from chronic cough through inhibiting FAAH and desensitizing the overactive sensory neurons that trigger the urge to cough. This potential disease modifying effect would be a highly desirable treatment option for the thousands of patients suffering from chronic cough, an indication for which there are currently no FDA-approved treatments" added Richard Paul, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Exxel.

Expected Upcoming Milestones

Q2 2025 Drug product prototype test results expected Completion of drug product development Availability of drug product specification

Q3/4 2025 Commence patient enrollment and dosing in Phase 1/1b Completion of Phase 1/1b SAD cohort Report (Part A) SAD topline data

Q1 2026 Completion of MAD cohort Report (Part B) MAD topline data Completion of Cough Challenge cohort Report Human Cough Challenge topline data



For more information about the Company's development program, please visit exxelpharma.com and connect with the Company on LinkedIn , X and Facebook.

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is an oral, first-in-class, patented small molecule designed to specifically and peripherally inhibit the fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) enzyme. Exxel is launching a first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of EX937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, a large underserved market with no current FDA-approved therapies. In preclinical studies, EX937 demonstrated efficacy in its ability to modulate chronic cough in multiple models. Additionally, EX937 has shown to have a favorable safety profile and is expected to have no CNS side effects by being entirely excluded from the central nervous system and brain. EX937 also has the potential to be utilized across a number of blockbuster indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral neuropathic pain and migraine headaches. Exxel Pharma is advancing a second lead program (ARN compounds) for the treatment of Social Anxiety and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Exxel believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Exxel has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Exxel undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

E: exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.







View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire