Browsi Appoints Kota Amano as Asia Regional Manager to Advance Predictive Data Innovation in Asia

Browsi, a data company specializing in predictive data solutions and AI-driven insights, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kota Amano as Asia Regional Manager, effective February 1, 2025. This strategic hire aligns with Browsi's vision to empower businesses across the region with cutting-edge predictive data tools that drive measurable results. Since launching operations in Japan in 2018, Browsi has consistently invested in the region, delivering advanced, tailored solutions.

With over 20 years of expertise in Japan's digital marketing and advertising industries, Kota will lead Browsi's regional efforts as the company continues its growth in Asia and prepares to launch new predictive data solutions in 2025.

?As Asia Regional Manager, Kota Amano will play a pivotal role in strengthening Browsi's operations and ensuring that businesses in Asia benefit from its advanced data-driven solutions.

Amano brings extensive expertise in digital marketing, advertising, and business development. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles at global organizations, building strong business relationships and managing high-performing teams. His professional journey includes serving as Head of Agency, Ad Platforms at Apple Inc./iTunes, Senior Country Manager for Japan and Korea at Liftoff Mobile, and holding prominent positions at Criteo, InMobi, and Yahoo Japan/Overture.

Throughout his career, Kota has demonstrated expertise in leveraging data and insights to inform business decisions, foster partnerships, and achieve meaningful results.

"We are excited to welcome Kota Amano to the Browsi team," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder and CEO. "His extensive experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead our efforts in Asia, a key market for Browsi. With new predictive data solutions set to launch in 2025, Kota's leadership will be a key factor in helping our clients achieve smarter decisions and better outcomes."

"I am honored to join Browsi and contribute to its mission of enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making," said Kota Amano. "Innovation is a driving force in Asia, and the need for predictive data solutions has never been greater. I look forward to working with the team to bring valuable insights and impactful solutions to businesses across the region."

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers businesses to make intelligent, data-driven decisions. By leveraging its advanced AI predictive platform, powered by a vast dataset of first-party data collected since 2017 from millions of URLs, Browsi empowers data-driven businesses with actionable insights into audience behavior and performance predictions. Browsi is trusted by premium establishments such as CNN, TMZ, Rolling Stones, PMC, SHEMedia and more. Browsi's technology is available to publishers worldwide sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like fluct, FLUX, Magnite, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace, OpenWeb, Outbrain and more.

SOURCE: Browsi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire