CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Turbulence returned to world markets as fresh tariffs and tariff warnings from the U.S. administration rattled global sentiment. Risk-off sentiment swayed asset prices across regions.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Sell-off was witnessed in Asian markets also.Amidst the rising uncertainty and the haven demand, the dollar surged ahead, lifting the Dollar Index as well. Bond yields eased. Crude oil prices jumped as tariff jitters triggered supply concerns. Gold also rallied as tariff turbulence renewed worries about global economic growth. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,956.00, down 1.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,944.80, down 1.58% Germany's DAX at 21,368.95, down 1.58% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,561.91, down 1.29% France's CAC 40 at 7,831.33, down 1.49% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,200.85, down 1.63% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,541.50, down 2.69% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,379.40, down 1.79% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,217.26, down 0.04%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0280, down 0.79% GBP/USD at 1.2374, up 0.45% USD/JPY at 154.57, down 0.39% AUD/USD at 0.6168, down 0.69% USD/CAD at 1.4644, up 0.83% Dollar Index at 109.19, up 0.76%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.505%, down 1.36% Germany at 2.3865%, down 2.95% France at 3.122%, down 2.47% U.K. at 4.5180%, down 0.51% Japan at 1.246%, up 0.08%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.78, up 1.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $74.13, up 2.21%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,849.59, up 0.51%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $95,018.31, down 3.44% Ethereum at $2,588.55, down 15.37% XRP at $2.37, down 13.98% Solana at $196.22, down 6.40% BNB at $574.64, down 11.00%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX