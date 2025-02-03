WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Structure, a spin-off from 3D imaging pioneer Occipital, Monday announced a software licensing agreement with HP Inc. (HPQ) to satisfy the needs of 3D printing clients.Under the agreement, Structure's 3D scanning and imaging expertise will be integrated with HP's 3D printing services to provide tailored services to their customers.In the pre-market hours, HP's stock is trading at $32.19, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX