Andy Ramos of BCM One Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs List

BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders of enterprise businesses and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andy Ramos, Vice President of Global Sales, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

As a strategic sales leader, Andy consistently sets the stage for exponential growth by building and nurturing relationships at all levels of leadership, then crafting highly customized solutions that scale and grow with the long-term needs of partners' businesses.

"Andy always puts the partner at the center of everything and invests the time and energy to put himself in front of our partners frequently," stated Mike Nowak, General Manager of BCM One. "This creates critical product and sales alignment and enables us to effectively develop joint value propositions for our partners and their customers."

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

