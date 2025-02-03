Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - This Valentine's Day, Australian indie-folk duo THE POST delivers a heartfelt gift with their latest release, Yellowstone. Written by singer-songwriter Esther Bertram-who calls it her favourite song after writing hundreds in her career-the track is her personal Valentine, an offering of raw emotion and deep transformation.





Yellowstone Release Date 14th Feb

Much like the vast, untamed landscapes of the hit series with a similar name, the song captures the essence of finding your own personal frontier-a place of space, freedom, and clarity. But to reach it, you must first burn your fears in the fire. Yellowstone is more than a song; it's an anthem for those ready to let go, embrace the unknown, and discover their own inner "Yellowstone Ranch."

Performed by Bertram on vocals and guitar, alongside Alasdair Henry's haunting cello, the track unfolds as a cinematic journey of self-discovery, resilience, and renewal. Its sweeping melodies and evocative lyrics mirror the show's grand vistas, reminding us that true freedom is an internal landscape-one that can only be reached when we face our fears and rise from the ashes.

"Yellowstone is about confronting what holds us back, stepping into the fire, and emerging stronger, freer, and more in tune with ourselves," says Bertram. "It's deeply personal yet universal, and I hope it resonates with anyone searching for their own sense of space and freedom."

The song will be accompanied by a powerful and emotive music video, premiering on YouTube on February 14th. With stunning visuals that reflect the song's deep themes of transformation and liberation, the video brings Yellowstone to life in a way that will captivate both the heart and the imagination.

Step into your own Yellowstone this Valentine's Day-available on all streaming platforms from February 14th, with the official music video debuting on YouTube the same day.

CLICK HERE for a sample of the song and to pre-save it.

For more information, visit www.thepost.band.

PRESS MORE INFO

Links:

EPK: Images, MP3, Biography etc: EPK ACCESS

Pre-Save Link: PRE-SAVE Link and Sample Website: https://thepost.band





THE POST - Australian Indie-Folk Duo (Voice, Guitar and Cello)





About THE POST

THE POST - Australian Indie-Folk Duo of Voice, Guitar and Cello - Esther Bertram Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist/Producer and Alasdair Henry Cello. Contact hello@thepost.band | www.thepost.band

Press Inquiries

THE POST

https://thepost.band

Esther Bertram

hello@thepost.band

0466576501

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239201

SOURCE: THE POST