Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 16:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wematch.live LLC receives SEC approval for SBSEF Registration, Advancing Market Transparency and Efficiency

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wematch.live LLC, a fintech leader transforming the securities finance market by digitizing execution and trade lifecycle for buy- and sell-side firms, is pleased to announce that its registration for a Security-Based Swap Execution Facility (SBSEF) has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This milestone reinforces Wematch.live LLC's commitment to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and compliance in the trading of Total Return Swaps (TRS).

Wematch.live LLC receives SEC approval for SBSEF Registration

This registration comes at a pivotal moment as the market continues to transition toward greater automation and regulatory oversight under the SEC's recently implemented Regulation SE. With this registration, Wematch.live LLC strengthens its position as a trusted, technology-driven alternative to traditional trading methods with a platform that facilitates:

  • Automated trade execution, reducing operational risk and inefficiencies
  • Enhanced price discovery, improving liquidity and trade competitiveness
  • Regulatory compliance, aligning with SEC standards
  • Embedded automated lifecycle management solutions, reducing inefficiencies.

"We are proud to be part of the first group of firms to receive SEC approval for SBSEF Registration, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of TRS trading," said Joseph Seroussi, CEO of the Wematch.live Group. "As a leading electronic trading platform for Total Return Swaps, Wematch.live LLC is working with regulators on initiatives that deliver transparency, efficiency and liquidity in these markets while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards."

An SBSEF licence allows financial institutions and authorised brokers to access a regulated, secure, and automated environment for executing TRS.

About Wematch.live LLC

Wematch.live is a fintech leader transforming the securities finance market (securities lending/Total Return Swaps/Collateral) by digitizing execution and trade lifecycle for buy- and sell-side firms. The platform streamlines communication and processes across banks, clients, and internal teams while tackling key challenges such as automation, cost-efficiency, API integration, productivity, compliance, and conduct risks.

Developed in close collaboration with financial institutions and available as a standalone product or integrated with regulated trading venues, our platform connects over 1,200 dealers and 100 institutions, enhancing pre-execution, negotiation, and post-trade workflows.

With a global footprint spanning London, New York, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong, the platform optimizes financing interest matching, trade workflows, and internal and external communications.

For more information, visit www.wematch.live or contact Guillaume Tellez at guillaume.tellez@wematch.live

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611365/Wematch_live_LLC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611364/Wematch_Stacked_Logo.jpg

Photo credit: Peach_iStock

Wematch.live LLC logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wematchlive-llc-receives-sec-approval-for-sbsef-registration-advancing-market-transparency-and-efficiency-302366465.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.