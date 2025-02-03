Wematch.live LLC receives SEC approval for SBSEF Registration, Advancing Market Transparency and Efficiency

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wematch.live LLC, a fintech leader transforming the securities finance market by digitizing execution and trade lifecycle for buy- and sell-side firms, is pleased to announce that its registration for a Security-Based Swap Execution Facility (SBSEF) has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This milestone reinforces Wematch.live LLC's commitment to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and compliance in the trading of Total Return Swaps (TRS).

This registration comes at a pivotal moment as the market continues to transition toward greater automation and regulatory oversight under the SEC's recently implemented Regulation SE. With this registration, Wematch.live LLC strengthens its position as a trusted, technology-driven alternative to traditional trading methods with a platform that facilitates:

Automated trade execution, reducing operational risk and inefficiencies

Enhanced price discovery, improving liquidity and trade competitiveness

Regulatory compliance, aligning with SEC standards

Embedded automated lifecycle management solutions, reducing inefficiencies.

"We are proud to be part of the first group of firms to receive SEC approval for SBSEF Registration, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of TRS trading," said Joseph Seroussi, CEO of the Wematch.live Group. "As a leading electronic trading platform for Total Return Swaps, Wematch.live LLC is working with regulators on initiatives that deliver transparency, efficiency and liquidity in these markets while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards."

An SBSEF licence allows financial institutions and authorised brokers to access a regulated, secure, and automated environment for executing TRS.

About Wematch.live LLC

Wematch.live is a fintech leader transforming the securities finance market (securities lending/Total Return Swaps/Collateral) by digitizing execution and trade lifecycle for buy- and sell-side firms. The platform streamlines communication and processes across banks, clients, and internal teams while tackling key challenges such as automation, cost-efficiency, API integration, productivity, compliance, and conduct risks.

Developed in close collaboration with financial institutions and available as a standalone product or integrated with regulated trading venues, our platform connects over 1,200 dealers and 100 institutions, enhancing pre-execution, negotiation, and post-trade workflows.

With a global footprint spanning London, New York, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong, the platform optimizes financing interest matching, trade workflows, and internal and external communications.

