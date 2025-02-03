HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's EU measure of inflation eased for the second straight month in January, though slightly, a flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the prior month's 1.7 percent gain.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.93 percent in January from 1.23 percent a month ago. A decline of 0.78 percent in utility costs had also curbed the rise in prices. Meanwhile, transport charges increased at a faster pace of 1.97 percent.On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in January versus 0.2 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX