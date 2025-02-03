Anzeige
PB Financial Corporation Declares First-Quarter, 2025 Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2025. The dividend is payable February 27, 2025. This is an increase of 9.62% from the dividend paid during the 1st quarter of 2024. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annual basis and a yield of 4.75% (based on closing price on January 31, 2025, of $47.99/share).

Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 53rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The Company's consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend every quarter since we began paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2012. This continued increase in our cash dividend is an important part of our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value."

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As of December 31, 2024, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $1.317 billion, loans of $1.129 billion and total deposits of $1.115 billion.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact: February 3, 2025
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp



