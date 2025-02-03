SOC-as-a-Service Market worth $14.66 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SOC-as-a-Service Market will grow to USD 14.66 billion by 2030 from USD 7.37 billion in, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2024 - 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Market"

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Service Type, Offering, Security Type, Organization Size, Sector, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the SOCaaS Market include Thales (France), Airbus Cybersecurity (France), NTT (Japan), Lumen Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point (US), Kaseya (US), Trustwave (US), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), Proficio (US), LRQA (UK), Inspirisys (India), Eventus Security (India), Cyber Security Hive (India), eSentire (Canada), Clearnetwork (US), CyberSecOp (US), Foresite Cybersecurity (US), Stratosphere Networks (US), eSec Forte (India), Cybersafe Solutions (US), 10xDS (India), CISO Global (US), Ace Cloud Hosting (US), plusserver (Germany), SafeAeon (US), SOCWISE (Hungary), inSOC (Enhanced.io) (UK), Wizard Cyber (UK), Eventus Security (India), and Cyber Security Hive (India).

The major drivers of the market growth of the SOCaaS market are the rising complexity and frequency of cyberattacks. For instance, we have observed that industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government are experiencing growing cybersecurity threats. In addition to this, adoption of AI, IoT, blockchain technology is growing very fast. This advancement in technology enables predictive threat analysis and automated response systems, lowering dependency on human interaction and shortening response time. Furthermore, developments in automation, such as Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), simplify workflows, increase alert prioritizing, and reduce operational complexity. These innovations are pushing organizations toward adopting SOCaaS to safeguard their digital assets effectively.

Based on the organization size, SMEs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their increased exposure to cyberattacks and inadequate in-house resources for cybersecurity management. SOCaaS is a cost-effective and scalable solution for SMEs that enables them to access advanced threat detection, monitoring, and incident response services without incurring significant financial costs in creating and maintaining their own SOC. Furthermore, the rise in digital transformation, remote work, and cloud usage among SMEs has boosted their desire for comprehensive security solutions, which is driving SOCaaS growth in this category.

By Security type, Cloud Security will grow at the highest market size during the forecast period.

Cloud security is expected to have a significant market size in the SOCaaS market, owing to the extensive usage of cloud-based infrastructure and services across industries. There has been an increasing reliance on cloud services due to the growing tendency of remote work, hybrid environments, and digital transformation initiatives which makes them prime targets for cyberattacks. Due to this reason, organizations are prioritizing SOCaaS solutions to handle cloud-specific risks, ensure data integrity, and comply with stringent regulatory requirements. Furthermore, cloud security solutions' scalability, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness make them appealing to enterprises of all sizes, contributing to their market domination.

By region, North America will grow at the highest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the highest market size in the SOCaaS market during the forecast period because of its advanced technological infrastructure, stringent regulatory framework, and increasing cybersecurity threats. The region houses major economies like the United States and Canada, which are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI for security. This also includes North America, whose strict compliance requirements, CISA regulations, and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework propel organisations to invest heavily in SOCaaS.

The increasing number of cyberattacks, especially ransomware, phishing, and breaches have led industries in healthcare, BFSI, and government to enhance their defenses. Furthermore, government initiatives with vigorous adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing digitalization, and vendor presence pushes North America in being a leader in this market.

Top Key Companies in SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Market:

The report profiles key players such as Thales (France), Airbus Cybersecurity (France), NTT (Japan), Lumen Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point (US), Kaseya (US), Trustwave (US), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), Proficio (US), LRQA (UK), Inspirisys (India), Eventus Security (India), and Cyber Security Hive (India).

