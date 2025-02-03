Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group (iA) (TSX: IAG), along with his team, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market in celebration of iA's 25th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcDjboYWfWQ

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations extending into the United States. Founded in 1892 as a mutual company, iA transitioned to a share capital company in 2000 and has been listed on TSX under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares) ever since.

iA's purpose is for its clients to be confident and secure about their future, and its ambition is to be the leading financial institution that best combines the human and digital experience.

iA is a Canadian leader in individual insurance and dealer services, supported by an unparalleled breadth of distribution. It also leads the seg fund industry in Canada, driven by its comprehensive range of products, advanced digital tools, and extensive distribution network.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239383

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange