Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Burn Care Market to Reach $4.32 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Burn Care Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Topical Agents, Dressings [Advanced {Foam, Hydrocolloid, Alginate, Collagen, Hydrogel}, Traditional]), Burn Type (First, Second, Third-degree Burns), End User - Global Forecast to 2031.

The burn care market is expected to reach $4.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the burn care market is driven by the rising incidence of burn injuries, government initiatives aimed at preventing burn injuries, increased awareness and accessibility to burn care products, and the growing availability of treatment alternatives. However, the high cost of burn care treatments and the increased risk of skin infections restrain the market's growth.

Additionally, the rising adoption of home-based burn care treatments and growing awareness of advanced burn care dressings are expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. However, potential side effects from the use of topical agents and dressings on the skin, as well as limited awareness of advanced products in emerging economies, pose challenges to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of bioactive burn care dressings, the launch of advanced products, and the availability of reimbursement policies for burn care treatments are key trends in the market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are 3M Company (U.S.), Smith & Nephew Plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB) (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (Subsidiary of Convatec Group plc) (U.K.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (U.S.), Hollister (U.S.), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.), and Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden).

The global burn care market is segmented by offering (Topical Agents [Ointment, Cream, and Lotion], Dressings [Advanced Dressings {Foam Dressings (Silicone Foam Dressings, Non-silicone Foam Dressings), Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Collagen Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Super Absorbent Dressings, Hydrofiber Dressings, Wound Contact Layers, and Other burn care Dressings} and Traditional Dressings {Bandages & Rolls, Gauze, Tapes & Adhesives, Cottons, and Other Traditional burn care Dressings}]); burn type (First-degree Burns, Second-degree Burns, Third-degree Burns, and Other Burns); end user (Hospitals and Clinics, Outpatient Facilities, Homecare, and Other End Users); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Burn Care Market

By Offering: In 2025, the Dressings Segment to Dominate the Burn Care Market.

In 2025, the Third-degree Burns Segment is Expected to Dominate the Burn Care Market.

In 2025, the Hospitals and Clinics Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Burn Care Market.

North America is expected to dominate the Burn Care Market in 2025.

Burn Care Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In December 2022, NEXGEL, Inc. (U.S.) launched Turfguard, a hydrogel dressing for soothing turf burns and athletic wounds.

In June 2022, Medline Industries, LP (U.S.) launched the Optifoam Gentle EX Foam Dressing to help reduce pressure injuries.

In May 2022, Molncyke Healthcare (Sweden) submitted the clinical evidence in Wound International 2022 (U.K.) on the usage of Mediplex Ag for the management of partial thickness burns.

In April 2022, Hospices Civils de Lyon (France), a second university hospital in France, sponsored a clinical trial that examined the use of silver sulphadiazine as an ointment for treating second-degree fibrinous burns. The study was estimated to start by September 2022.

Key Findings in the Burn Care Market Study:

Among the offerings studied in this report, the dressings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increased availability of advanced dressings and the integration of specialized materials with features such as antimicrobial properties and breathability. These advancements enhance the effectiveness of treatment and promote faster healing of burns. Additionally, these dressings help reduce the risk of skin infections caused by burns or improper dressing techniques.

Among the burn types studied in this report, the third-degree burns segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of severe burn injuries and the availability of advanced burn care solutions for treating complex injuries. Increasing industrial accidents and related injuries are contributing to the rising number of severe burn cases, which result in damage to both the outer skin and deeper layers. This has led to an increased demand for burn care solutions in healthcare facilities.

Among the end users studied in this report, the homecare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by advancements in homecare solutions and the rising incidence of chronic and minor burns. Enhanced safety features in burn care dressings are boosting the adoption of homecare solutions. Furthermore, these solutions provide patients with comfort and convenience by eliminating the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities while also being a cost-effective option.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing incidence of burn injuries, the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the region, and the growing awareness about burn injuries and their treatment.

Scope of the Report:

Burn Care Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 260 Format PDF Forecast Period 2025-2032 Base Year 2024 CAGR (Value) 6.2 % Market Size (Value) USD 4.32 Billion by 2032 Segments Covered By Offering Topical Agents

Ointment



Cream



Lotion

Dressings

Advanced Dressings



Foam Dressings





Silicone Foam Dressings







Non-silicone Foam Dressings





Film Dressings





Hydrocolloid Dressings





Alginate Dressings





Collagen Dressings





Hydrogel Dressings





Super Absorbent Dressings





Hydrofiber Dressings





Wound Contact Layers





Other burn care Dressings

(Note 1: Other burn care dressings include honey dressings, composite dressings, post-op dressings, surfactant dressings, & synthetic dressings)



Traditional Dressings



Bandages & Rolls





Gauze





Tapes & Adhesives





Cottons





Other Traditional burn care Dressings

(Note 2: Other traditional burn care dressings include dressing packs, protective sleeves, abdominal pads, wound elastic net, and wound packing strips) By Burn Type First-degree Burns

Second-degree Burns

Third-degree Burns

Other Burns

(Note: Other burns include fourth-degree, fifth-degree, and sixth-degree burns) By End User Hospitals and Clinics

Outpatient Facilities

Homecare

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include defense and long-term care centers) Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa Key Companies 3M Company (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (subsidiary of Investor AB) (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (Subsidiary of Convatec Group plc) (U.K.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (U.S.), Hollister (U.S.), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.), and Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden).

