Onar Holding Corporation Announces FINRA Approval for New Name and Ticker Symbol, ONAR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced that it has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to formally adopt its new corporate name and change its ticker symbol from RELT to ONAR. Effective immediately, these updates underscore the company's reverse merger completion, forward-looking vision, and commitment to accelerated growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"This transformation marks a significant milestone for our organization," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "By unifying our identity under a single, modernized brand, we're better positioned to pursue our ambitious goals, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional results for our clients, partners, and investors."

A Unified Brand with a Bold Vision

The new corporate name and ticker symbol reflect ONAR's evolution following its reverse merger with Reliant Holdings, Inc. in 2024. This streamlined identity removes confusion and clarifies that ONAR's market presence aligns with its strategic mission: to offer state-of-the-art marketing solutions, blending AI-driven technology with human expertise to help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape.

Key Advantages of the Name Change & Finalization of the Rebrand

The updated name and ticker symbol help investors and stakeholders easily recognize ONAR and its position as a marketing technology leader and remove the confusion with the Reliant Holdings brand that had no connection to ONAR's business. Improved Brand Perception: By aligning the company's identity with its current strategy and market positioning, ONAR is confident this will enhance market visibility, improve brand perception, and signal its commitment to growth and innovation.

Milestones Driving Momentum

This updated company identity comes less than one year after ONAR's reverse merger with Reliant Holdings Inc. In the months since the merger, ONAR has achieved significant milestones, including:

Gained formal approval for the name change to Onar Holding Corporation and authorized amendments to fuel future expansion. Rebranding for Success: Revitalized flagship agency Storia with fresh visuals, emphasizing performance marketing and AI-driven optimization.

These achievements reflect ONAR's commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and leveling the playing field for middle-market and growth-stage companies so they may achieve marketing success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The team is incredibly proud of the progress made in such a short time and excited for the future as they continue to revolutionize the advertising and marketing industry. ONAR leaders are confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success and look forward to delivering exceptional results for clients, partners, and shareholders in 2025.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Our high-touch performance marketing agency, , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising. Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Partnering with healthcare professionals, provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

