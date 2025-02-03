$39 Million Transaction: GivBux, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire VitorganAmerica.shop Providing High-Quality Wellness Solutions to Customers Across the Americas

Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) ("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire VitorganAmerica.shop, a distributor of biomolecular health products. The $39 million acquisition will bring VitorganAmerica.shop's innovative supplements into the GivBux network for expanded distribution across the United States and Latin America.

The terms of the acquisition will be outlined in the forthcoming Definitive Agreement.

VitorganAmerica.shop, under the guidance of renowned medical expert Dr. David Contreras, specializes in high-quality biomolecular supplements and ampoules. These products, formulated by Dr. Contreras, are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities in the United States and South America. They are widely recognized for their role in regenerative treatments and biomolecular therapy, instilling confidence in their quality and effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to join forces with GivBux to expand access to VitOrgan's advanced biomolecular formulations," said Dr. David Contreras, a leading authority in regenerative medicine and biomolecular therapy. "This partnership will allow us to introduce our scientifically developed products to a broader audience, supporting health and wellness worldwide."

Umesh Tim Singh, president of GivBux Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition. "Adding VitorganAmerica.shop's exclusive biomolecular products aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, life-enhancing solutions to our growing direct-to-consumer network," Singh said. "This strategic move strengthens our product portfolio while positioning us for business expansion and increased user engagement with GivBux."

VitOrgan's biomolecular technology, which has been successful for over 70 years, bridges the gap between traditional medicine and naturopathic approaches. Its unique third-generation organ preparations are designed to restore organ functions by stimulating cellular regeneration.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the growth of both companies, leveraging GivBux's extensive marketing platform to drive sales and awareness of VitOrgan's revolutionary health products.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

About VitorganAmerica.shop

VitorganAmerica.shop is a distributor of biomolecular supplements and ampoules formulated using proprietary technology. Based on decades of research, its products support cellular regeneration and overall vitality through scientifically developed dietary solutions. For more details and regular updates, visit https://www.vitorganamerica.shop/en.

