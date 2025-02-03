ReShape Lifesciences Inc: ReShape Lifesciences Granted Key International Patent in Israel for Its Proprietary Diabetes Neuromodulation Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that the Company was granted a key international patent from the State of Israel Patent Office for its Diabetes Neuromodulation technology. Patent Number 277949, entitled, "Simultaneous Multi-Site Vagus Nerve Modulation for Improved Glycemic Control Systems and Methods," will provide protection until December 4, 2039. The Diabetes Neuromodulation system utilizes its proprietary vagus nerve block (vBloc) technology platform, combined with vagus nerve stimulation, for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, a prominent disorder associated with obesity.

"Granting of this key international patent is a testament to this innovative technology, which has demonstrated the ability to reduce the reliance on medications for diabetics in a personalized manner, aiming to lower treatment costs and complications associated with poorly controlled blood glucose and medication non-compliance," stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences®. "As with other patent families within ReShape, the Diabetes Neuromodulation technology is backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio of 62 issued or pending patents related to vagal neuromodulation, glucose control, AI and Bluetooth applications to ensure a path to commercialization and the ability to defend this patent portfolio against any competitive threats."

"Type 2 diabetes is a global problem and remains challenging to effectively treat, despite medication, surgery and diet," stated Jonathan Waataja, Ph.D. Director of Research at ReShape Lifesciences. "ReShape's Diabetes Neuromodulation technology manages blood glucose by selectively modulating vagal block and stimulation to the liver and pancreas. We have demonstrated increased glycemic control in a Zucker rat model of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) as well as in an alloxan treated swine model of T2DM. To date, our team has successfully completed the pre-clinical development of the device, utilizing bioelectronics to optimize insulin production and manage blood glucose levels in a personalized way for the potential treatment of Type 2 diabetes and hypoglycemia."

About The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation Device

The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation system (formerly, Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) is a novel minimally invasive therapeutic implant concept that delivers bio-electronic neuromodulation of vagus nerve branches that are innervating organs which regulate plasma glucose. The system stimulates vagus celiac fibers of the pancreas to release insulin during stimulation, while blocking the hepatic vagal branch, innervating the liver, to decrease glucose release and decrease insulin resistance following ligation. The system utilizes a proprietary, reversable and adjustable electrical blockade that may represent the future of personalized medicine. Reshape Lifesciences believes the system is superior to both standalone stimulation of the vagus nerve that has shown mixed results.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and Lap-Band® 2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape's Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the DBSN system will be owned by Biorad.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our continued development of the DBSN system and the potential effectiveness of vagal neuromodulation as a treatment for Type 2 Diabetes and metabolic disorders. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

