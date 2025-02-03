Battery installations in the U. S. are threatened by the imposition of anti-dumping, countervailing duties on active anode materials. The supply chain for Active Anode Materials (AAM) is dominated by Chinese producers, with attempts to establish the full supply chain outside of China years away. From ESS News The threat of significant cost increases in batteries for stationary applications in the U. S. looms large. Increased duties are expected to be imposed after the Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission (ITC) adjudicates an anti-dumping, countervailing duties (AD/CVD) complaint, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...