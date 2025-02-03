Anzeige
03.02.2025
WeCap Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

03 February 2025

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

WeCap announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:
info@wecapplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Advisor):
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Tennyson Securities Limited (Corporate Broker)
Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)


