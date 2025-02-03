WeCap Plc - Result of AGM

03 February 2025

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

WeCap announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

