WeCap Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
03 February 2025
WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
WeCap announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
