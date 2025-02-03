Fox Corporation And Fox Sports Announce Super Bowl Lix Community Initiatives

Company Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana to Invest in Great Futures and Empower Workforce Development Programs for Youth

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOX, FOXA) today announced a charitable commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana (BGCMLA) totaling more than $400,000 through its ongoing FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund community impact initiatives.

The commitment to BGCMLA supports the organization's 10 Clubs state-wide to create long lasting, positive impact for youth throughout Louisiana and New Orleans, the host community of Super Bowl LIX, airing on FOX (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET). The efforts address the Clubs' civilian and U.S. military-connected youth population's life and workforce preparation needs and refurbishes the organization's New Orleans tech center for the 21st century.

"FOX is honored to provide scholarships and resources to empower the next generation of leaders from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana community as they pursue their goals and work to build a bright future for New Orleans," said Lachlan Murdoch , Executive Chair and CEO, Fox Corporation.

Through the Company's FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund corporate social responsibility initiatives, FOX is partnering with BGCMLA to implement and operate CareerLaunch, a cornerstone Boys & Girls Clubs of America program designed to support Club teens' journey to explore future vocations, make sound educational decisions and find success in the professional world. FOX's legacy investment also replaces the organization's outdated laptops and overhauls its wireless systems supporting 1,500 youth, updates its New Orleans tech center and purchases new sports equipment to retain and reengage the Club's teen population.

Through the Company's FOX Forward initiative, FOX is directing additional support for 400 military-connected youth at the Boys & Girls Club installation on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (NASJRBNO). The efforts expand BGCMLA's Life and Workforce Readiness programming, offering financial literacy education, career readiness curriculum, career pathway exploration and more through NASJRBNO's Teen Employment Program.

The Company's charitable commitment also establishes a number of scholarships to be distributed to BGCMLA youth over multiple years. The FOX Forward Military Youth Scholarship, a first-of-its-kind military youth offering for teens who successfully complete the Teen Employment Program, the FOX Forward Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana Scholarship, available to all BGCMLA youth who successfully complete CareerLaunch programming, and the FOX Sports Super Bowl LIX Scholarship, awarded to BGCMLA's representatives for the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year competitions, will empower the recipients' pursuit of life and career opportunities through higher education and vocational credentialing.

The week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Eric Shanks , Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer, FOX Sports, and FOX NFL Reporter Kristina Pink will present the charitable contribution to Angel Nelson , Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, during a ceremony at the New Orleans tech center. Additionally, in support of BGCMLA's teen youth, Pink will host an exclusive panel discussion exploring career pathways in sports media and technology.

The FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund was established in 2020 through the FOX Sports Supports community impact program and is designed to benefit nonprofit partners in its Super Bowl host cities, furthering the program's mission to create and advance fighting chances for underserved youth and our nation's military heroes. The legacy grants through the FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund initiatives highlight the Company's commitment to the New Orleans community and the legacy Super Bowl LIX on FOX leaves behind in Louisiana.

To learn more about FOX's corporate social responsibility programs, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com and www.FOXSports.com/Supports. For more information about the organization the Company is supporting visit www.BGCMetroLouisiana.org.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. The organization is also one of the NFL's longtime Inspire Change grant partners. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles.

Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

