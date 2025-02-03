Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2025 18:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Eye Appoints Growth-Oriented Operations Executive Steve Jackson as CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Industry-leading remote video monitoring and virtual guarding company promotes insider to drive expansion and technology innovation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / Blue Eye Chairman Blake Kirby announced today that the company has promoted President & Chief Operating Officer Steve Jackson to Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Jackson, newly appointed CEO of Blue Eye.

Jackson, who joined Blue Eye in 2023 as Vice President of Operations, played a key role in scaling and optimizing the company's monitoring operations before being promoted to President & COO in June 2024.

Announcing the promotion, Kirby stated, "Steve has been integral to Blue Eye's 300% revenue growth over the past two years. Our success depends on delivering reliable, tech-enabled remote video monitoring services that protect people and property. His leadership ensures we continue to deliver the excellence our customers and reseller partners rightfully expect.

Under Steve's management, we've established Blue Eye as a differentiated solution and market leader, serving businesses ranging from SMBs to large enterprises. Steve is widely respected by all stakeholders, and his ability to execute an ambitious vision while fostering strong relationships makes him the ideal leader to take us to the next level in the security services industry."

On his promotion, Jackson remarked, "The last two years have been incredibly rewarding, thanks to the hard work of our 200+ team members. Our exceptional talent, combined with our proprietary monitoring platform, allow us to provide a premium service at an affordable price, uniquely positioning Blue Eye to disrupt the way organizations approach physical security in 2025."

Jackson continued, "This year, we're focusing on deepening partnerships and advancing our technology roadmap to further solidify Blue Eye as the remote video monitoring provider of choice for organizations of all sizes and security needs."

Before joining Blue Eye, Jackson served as CEO of Borboleta Beauty and Head of Operations at Creminelli. He began his career at PepsiCo, managing manufacturing facilities. He holds an MBA from Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Calgary. Originally from Alberta, Canada, he resides in the Salt Lake City area with his wife and five children.

To learn more about Blue Eye, visit www.goblueeye.com.

Contact Information

Sean Cushing
Operating Partner
scushing@goblueeye.com

.

SOURCE: Blue Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.