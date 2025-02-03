Mattel to support over 80 nonprofits globally all year long

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, kicks off its 80th anniversary with 80 Moments for 80 Years, a year-long philanthropic celebration of the company's legacy of giving back to the communities where we live, work and play.

Throughout 2025, the Mattel Children's Foundation will spotlight decades of impactful nonprofit partnerships and charitable efforts, all dedicated to serving those who need it most and honoring Mattel's belief that every child has a fundamental right to play.

"Since Mattel's founding in 1945, giving back has been at the heart of our mission, embedded in its culture and amplified through the purpose of its brands," said Nancy Molenda, Vice President, Global Corporate Events and Philanthropy at Mattel. "As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we're continuing to Play it Forward by partnering with over 80 of our longstanding nonprofit partners."

In 2025, Mattel will build on this legacy by donating resources and funds to over 80 nonprofits globally and launching more than 80 philanthropic activations in 2025 through its Play it Forward philanthropic program. Featuring in-kind donations, volunteerism, and strategic nonprofit collaborations, these efforts will support children, families and communities worldwide.

Regional Partnerships

In the U.S., Mattel will celebrate 20 years of partnership with Save the Children by supporting the organization's 'Make Summer Fair' initiative, which helps fill critical gaps in early learning in rural America by providing various ways for children to learn and engage over the summer. Other U.S. partners include Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Easterseals, Feed the Children, Good+Foundation, Girls Inc., The Salvation Army, and more.

In EMEA, Mattel will support BILD hilft e. V. Ein Herz für Kinder and Tafel Deutschland, Stützende Hände and Deutsche Kinderkrebsstiftung (German Child Cancer Foundation) in Germany, with more partners to be shared soon.

In Latin America, Mattel will also support Save the Children, Aldeias Infantis in Brazil (advocating for children's right to family) and COCREA in Colombia (promoting local sustainability in the cultural and creative ecosystem).

In APAC, Mattel will support Starlight Children's Foundation in Australia, Rotary Club of Hangzhou in China, Special Olympics in Hong Kong, Access India and Premnidhi Special School in India, The Kindness Collective in New Zealand, and SAO BIEN in Vietnam.

Global Partnerships

Mattel is also helping Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children facing a critical illness. Recently, Hot Wheels, the #1 selling toy in the world*, helped grant a wish to a child and their family. They received a personal tour of Mattel's Handler Team Design Center in El Segundo, California, where they met with Hot Wheels designers. The experience culminated with the child receiving a one-of-a-kind custom Hot Wheels car. Additional wishes will be granted during World Wish Month in April, with Mattel offices worldwide participating.

International Day of Play

In celebration of International Day of Play in June, Mattel will continue the celebration and bring play to Washington D.C. with activities focused on child health. Additionally in June, Mattel will host its fifth annual Play it Forward Global Volunteer Week, with hundreds of children attending Camp Mattel at the El Segundo campus, and more activations taking place throughout the week at every Mattel campus and community globally.

For more information regarding Mattel's philanthropic efforts, please visit corporate.mattel.com/philanthropy.

*Source: The Hot Wheels die-cast car is the #1 selling toy in the world according to Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, G9 (US,CA,BR,SP,IT,GE,UK,FR,AU), Total Toys, Projected USD, JAN-DEC 2024

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

