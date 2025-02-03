SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.: Sirva Appoints Carlyn Taylor as Chief Executive Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva Worldwide, Inc. ("Sirva" or the "Company"), a leading global relocation and moving services provider, today announced the appointment of Carlyn Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Taylor succeeds Tom Oberdorf, who is retiring.

Taylor joins Sirva from FTI Consulting, where she served as Chief Growth Officer and Global Co-Leader of Corporate Finance. During her tenure at FTI, Taylor led the firm's strategy, business transformation and transactions practices globally, coordinated firm-wide initiatives focused on artificial intelligence and other technologies, and championed a variety of professional development and culture-building programs at the highest levels of the organization.

"Under Tom's leadership, Sirva has established a truly global footprint, the richest portfolio of flexible relocation and household goods services, best-in-class technology solutions, and a significantly strengthened balance sheet," said Linda Galipeau, Chairman of the Sirva Board of Directors. "On behalf of the entire Board, I thank him for his dedication to Sirva over the last 13 years and wish him the best in his retirement."

Galipeau continued, "As we begin this new chapter, our Board is confident that Carlyn is uniquely qualified to guide Sirva's next phase of growth and innovation. She is a results-oriented leader, who deeply understands the nuances of running a global business, the power of technology to enhance client service and the importance of building empowered teams able to execute at speed and scale."

Taylor stated, "Sirva's brand and platform are unmatched in our industry, and I am confident there are even more opportunities to extend our leadership, further differentiate our client service, enhance our agent partnerships and otherwise build on all the hard work that has gotten Sirva to where it is today. It is a privilege to join the Sirva team at such an exciting inflection point, and I look forward to all we will achieve together."

Oberdorf said, "It has been a privilege to lead Sirva as CEO for the last seven years, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in that time. Sirva is now the leader in our industry, with a strong balance sheet and an unmatched global team. Onboarding Carlyn is the final piece of the puzzle before I can begin my retirement with confidence Sirva is poised for long term success and positioned to thrive."

About Carlyn Taylor

With over 30 years' experience in strategy, business transformation and transactions, Taylor brings a wealth of financial and operating expertise to her role at Sirva, along with a clear track record building winning teams on a global scale, leading growth and driving innovation.

In her eight years as Global Co-Leader of FTI's Corporate Finance segment, the division grew Revenue and EBITDA at a 13% CAGR, almost double the rest of the firm, quickly becoming the growth engine of FTI and the largest division by far. During the years Taylor co-led Corporate Finance, the stock increased 6.5X, creating immense value for shareholders and employees. Key growth drivers she led included helping the firm establish more than 20 sector specialties, starting the Private Equity practice, making global tuck-in acquisitions, launching the firm's strategy practice, and driving innovation and technology initiatives.

In 2023, Taylor added the role of Chief Growth Officer to her extensive leadership portfolio. In this capacity, she connected teams across geographies and disciplines to deliver more holistic, value-maximizing solutions for clients with greater speed and scale. Most notably, Taylor led the firm's global artificial intelligence strategy and firmwide innovation and digital growth initiatives.

Taylor also invested considerable time building the firm's culture. She co-founded an Employee Resource Group to champion the role of women in the firm and spearheaded learning and development programs at the seniormost levels.

Before her time at FTI, Taylor was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where she founded and led the Telecommunication Industry practice within the Financial Advisory Services group. She started her career as a Consultant at Price Waterhouse.

A valedictorian graduate of the University of Southern California, Taylor earned a B.S. and M.A. in Economics. She is also a Certified Public Accountant, is Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors, is accredited in Business Valuation by the AICPA, and held securities licenses from FINRA for 17 years. Taylor currently serves on two public Boards, Flowserve Corporation and the Hain Celestial Group.

About Sirva

Sirva is a global leader in relocation and moving services, offering solutions for the employee relocation industry. With 78 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint supported by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (Including Sirva, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, Sirva Mortgage and SMARTBOX) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a leading global moving and relocation provider offering solutions for relocation of any size, frequency, and complexity.

