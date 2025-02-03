Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 18:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 3 February 2025 it repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at 316.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 18,094,686.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 18,094,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 61,891,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 February 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.