Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
03.02.2025 18:48 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Sarah MacAulay, Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 3 February 2025.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

28 January 2025

0 20 7961 4240


