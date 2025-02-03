BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated for a fourth month in a row in January to its highest level in ten months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Monday.The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year following a 3.4 percent increase in the previous month.That was the highest reading since March 2024 when it was 4.1 percent.The CPI edged up 0.1 percent from December.Services costs rose 6.3 percent and prices in the food, beverages and tobacco group were 4.7 percent higher. Energy prices rose 4.5 percent and prices in the non-food without energy group increased 0.5 percent.Inflation, measured on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed to 5.0 percent from 4.5 percent in December. The EU measure of inflation rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX