BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound advanced to 1.2436 against the greenback and 192.31 against the yen, from an early nearly 2-week low of 1.2248 and a 2-week low of 190.02, respectively.The pound climbed to near 4-week highs of 0.8292 against the euro and 1.1338 against the franc, from an early nearly 4-week low of 0.8345 and a 1-week low of 1.1228, respectively.The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 197.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the euro and 1.15 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX