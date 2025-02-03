WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers in the Epi4Health group at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya have found that turmeric and its related products, such as curcumin, could reduce muscle damage caused by vigorous physical activity.'The aim of this study was to assess the scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of curcumin in mitigating exercise-induced muscle damage, such as injuries to muscle fibers, pain, and reduced strength, and establish its ability to lower inflammatory markers, improve pain perception and speed up muscle recovery when consumed by trained participants,' said lead author said Daniel Vasile Popescu-Radu. 'The effective use of curcumin is contingent upon factors such as dosage, bioavailability, and time of consumption.'The yellow-colored condiment helps to reduce risks of local muscle inflammation and systematic inflammation, as well as enhance antioxidant capacity. The researchers stressed that a moderate curcumin intake according to the pre-decided post-exercise dosage intake might improve and speed the process of muscle recovery.'Curcumin could greatly enhance the well-being of those who engage in regular physical training. It may even play a significant role in reducing inflammation biomarkers and improving antioxidant capacity, among other health benefits,' the authors noted.However, the study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, emphasized that expert guidance should be sought to determine the dosage and timing of the intake to gain maximum benefits. Additionally, further research on a broader sample of population is required to confirm these findings.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX