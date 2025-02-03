WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an Illinois-based international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, Monday announced the acquisition of Dominick Falcone Agency, Inc., a New York-based property/casualty insurance provider and its affiliate Falcone Associates, Inc., an employee benefits agency.The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed yet.Michael Lavalle, David MacLachlan, Renee Guariglia, Chris Marshall, and their team will remain in their present location, operating under the leadership of Brendan Gallagher, Head of AJG's Northeast Region Retail Property/Casualty Brokerage Operations, and Scott Sherman, Head of AJG's Northeast Region Employee Benefits Consulting and Brokerage Operations.Currently AJG is trading at $308.17 or 2.10% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX