Lenovo's Deep-Rooted Connection to North Carolina, From Philanthropy to Pro Sports

Lenovo North America President Ryan McCurdy joined the Triangle Business Journal to chat Carolina Hurricanes, AI, and local commitments.

This past September marked a significant milestone in Lenovo's nearly 20-year history in North Carolina's Research Triangle: Lenovo and the Carolina Hurricanes unveiled an exciting new naming rights agreement for the Hurricanes' home arena, now known as the Lenovo Center. Along with this rebranding, Lenovo became the official technology partner of the Hurricanes, solidifying a long-term commitment to innovation and community engagement.

Lenovo North America President Ryan McCurdy sat down with the Triangle Business Journal to discuss this strong partnership, Lenovo's continued impact in the region, and Lenovo's future plans for growth.

During the interview, Ryan highlighted Lenovo's deep-rooted connection to the local area, extensive philanthropic initiatives, and the pivotal role the Morrisville, NC campus plays in driving cutting-edge innovation.

Watch the video to learn more about Lenovo's $1.5 billion economic impact in North Carolina, the transformative role of AI and other advanced Lenovo technologies in enhancing the fan experience at the Lenovo Center, and how this partnership allows Lenovo to connect with even more people - delivering Smarter technology for all.

