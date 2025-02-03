Dunlop Sports Americas: Shine Above the Rest With XXIO Prime Royal Edition

The all-new XXIO Prime Royal Edition collection brings the ultimate in swing speed performance for seasoned players with its luxurious looks, advanced ball speed technologies, and exotic lightweight materials.

Light's Gold Standard

Designed to exude luxurious brightness, the XXIO Prime Royal Edition clubs are not only visually appealing but also engineered for optimal performance. Its ultralightweight construction allows for unmatched ease of swing, making the clubs an ideal choice for Women and Senior golfers. The collection features an all-new BiFlex face, which is designed to expand the sweet spot and enhance ball speeds, providing players with better consistency at impact, resulting in increased distance.

"The Royal Edition collection combines aesthetic appeal with performance optimization," said XXIO General Manager, Ryan Polanco. "This generation, we equipped the Woods with new features to help golfers find more stability in their swing. This includes a new Precision Milling Pattern to help with consistency, as well as a Draw-Biased design to help keep more balls in the fairway. And with anything XXIO, the visual aspect of the clubs provide an elegant look in both men and women's offerings."

The XXIO Prime Royal Edition Irons are designed to deliver faster ball speeds and a higher trajectory, thanks to their 4-piece construction and expanded Rebound Frame. This structure, combined with a remarkably low Center of Gravity, provides excellent directional stability throughout the swing for greater control.

For female golfers seeking a striking design paired with bespoke performance, the XXIO Prime Royal Edition Ladies Package Set is available in a 10-piece offering. This set is preselected, with women-specific performance attributes that optimize women's swings with ease and ultralight feel. The set comes complete with a XXIO Ladies Lightweight Caddy Bag and headcovers, ensuring players have everything they need for an enjoyable experience on the course.

Additional Features and Benefits:

BiFlex Face: Works like a strong frame around our highly flexible face, strategically reinforcing precise locations to optimize ball speed across the face and further expand the high COR area.

ActivWing: Helps achieve more consistent clubhead delivery at impact through advanced aerodynamic forces.

Cannon Sole (Fairways & Hybrids): The CG is positioned low for optimal launch and distance. Cannon Sole's unique shape allows engineers to place mass where needed without impeding upon clubface flexibility.

SP-1300K Shaft: Premium SP-1300K shafts are constructed to increase swing speed, with its carbon fiber build, with an advanced NANOALLOY resin matrix, for a cutting-edge combination of strength and flexibility. Gold ion plating (IP) adorns XXIO Prime Royal Edition's regal look on all clubs.

For more information on the all-new XXIO Prime Royal Edition collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/XXIO.

Retail Information & Pricing

XXIO Prime Royal Edition Men's & Ladies:

Driver: $1,199.99

Fairway: $799.99

Hybrid: $499.99

Irons:

6-piece Graphite (7-PW) $2,099.99

Single Iron Graphite (5i, 6i): $349.99

XXIO Prime Royal Edition Ladies Package Set: $5,299.99

Launch Date: February 14, 2025

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

