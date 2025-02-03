Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies to Feature Innovative Electric Boats at the Miami International Boat Show

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," "we," "us," "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR), an innovator in electric marine propulsion, will exhibit at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) from February 14-18, 2024. Vision Marine will be featured at the Nautical Ventures Electric Pavilion in Pride Park, adjacent to the world-famous AquaZone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase Vision Marine's latest advancements in electric boating, including one third-party model powered by the E-Motion 180E electric powertrain, alongside two proprietary electric models.

From left to right: Axopar Spyder 22 180E, Phantom, Fantail 217

? Axopar Spyder 22 - A bold and versatile center console boat, powered by the E-Motion 180E electric powertrain. Designed for smooth coastal cruising, it offers a seamless combination of power, maneuverability, and quiet operation.

? Phantom - A groundbreaking rotomolded recyclable plastic boat, the Phantom is engineered to provide a great boating experience for a wide array of uses at a competitive price point. Its versatile platform makes it suitable for activities such as cruising and fishing while comfortably accommodating up to 10 passengers.

? Fantail 217 - A stylish and timeless electric cruiser that has accumulated nearly 50,000 bookings over multiple years in our rental operations. With its refined styling, silent operation, and smooth handling, it continues to attract waterfront explorers and leisure boaters alike.

Vision Marine will also participate in a Press Party at the Electric Pavilion on Wednesday, February 14th, at 4:30 PM, hosted by Nautical Ventures and Informa Group. This event will spotlight innovations in electric boating technology and the growing impact of electric propulsion on the marine industry.

Visit Vision Marine Technologies at the Miami International Boat Show to discover the latest in electric marine propulsion. For more details or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) develops and commercializes E-Motion electric powertrain technology. By integrating advanced battery solutions with an efficient electric outboard system, Vision Marine provides turnkey electrification solutions to OEMs and boat manufacturers. The company remains committed to driving innovation in electric marine propulsion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Vision Marine's current expectations regarding future events and should not be considered as guarantees of future performance. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Investor Relations

bn@v-mti.com

303-919-2913

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com

Twitter: @marine_vision

Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies

YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

