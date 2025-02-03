Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the JUST 100, ranking 6th overall. The annual list, led by JUST Capital and published in partnership with CNBC, recognizes America's largest public companies that are doing right by workers, customers, communities, shareholders and the environment.

"We are honored to be recognized by JUST Capital as a global leader in sustainability, delivering value to stakeholders including customers, communities, and the planet," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "This recognition, and our achievements, would not be possible without the commitment and talent of our global team who bring our purpose of challenging what's possible for a sustainable world to life."

This marks the fourth consecutive year Trane Technologies has been named to the JUST 100 and the third consecutive year it's been recognized as the best company in the Building Materials Construction industry. The company also achieved top scores in its industry for workers, customers and communities three of the five key issues that JUST Capital uses to evaluate companies in the rankings.

Broadly acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility and accountability, Trane Technologies has recently been featured in several rankings for climate action including Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices and TIME's inaugural list of the World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business defined by the priorities of the public is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we've polled more than 182,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: https://justcapital.com/.

